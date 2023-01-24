South Africans snub the East, opting for the West in emigration survey

Better-than-expected PMI data from the US, Europe and the UK fails to lift investors’ fears of further rate hikes
Criticism of Russian foreign minister’s visit reflects ignorance of SA’s foreign policy objectives
Only one in 10 citizens say they prefer Russia, China or Cuba, while seven opt for the US, UK or Germany
President is under pressure to reshuffle wild card Gwede Mantashe
Jordaan punts solar and says anyone considering stepping into Andre de Ruyter’s shoes as the next CEO of Eskom would have to be ‘crazy’
A narrowing of the interest-rate spread and a decrease in SA’s export commodity price index denominated in dollars affected the economy badly
While the risk of a complete collapse of the national grid is small, the consequences would be so dire that businesses must be prepared, industry officials say
Britain falls behind China and Saudi Arabia on latest women’s health index
Captain hammers an unbeaten 37 at the death, including four sixes, to help his side claim a five-wicket victory at St George’s Park
Fancy driving tech and smooth operation are the highlights, and there's a new i7 electric version
Up to seven out of every 10 South Africans prefer to live and work in a Western liberal democracy, a poll by the think-tank Social Research Foundation has found.
In the same survey, only one out of 10 citizens polled opted to live and work in either Cuba, Russia or China...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
South Africans snub the East, opting for the West in emigration survey
Only one in 10 citizens say they prefer Russia, China or Cuba, while seven opt for the US, UK or Germany
Up to seven out of every 10 South Africans prefer to live and work in a Western liberal democracy, a poll by the think-tank Social Research Foundation has found.
In the same survey, only one out of 10 citizens polled opted to live and work in either Cuba, Russia or China...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.