South Africans snub the East, opting for the West in emigration survey

Only one in 10 citizens say they prefer Russia, China or Cuba, while seven opt for the US, UK or Germany

24 January 2023 - 20:29 Michelle Gumede

Up to seven out of every 10 South Africans prefer to live and work in a Western liberal democracy, a poll by the think-tank Social Research Foundation has found.

In the same survey, only one out of 10 citizens polled opted to live and work in either Cuba, Russia or China...

