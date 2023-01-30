Politics

Ousted Joburg mayor to take on John Steenhuisen as DA leader

Mpho Phalatse confirms she will run for the top position at the party’s federal congress in April

30 January 2023 - 17:53 SISANDA MBOLEKWA

Recently ousted Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse on Monday confirmed she will contest for the party leadership position against John Steenhuisen at the DA’s federal congress in April.

Phalatse, who was removed as mayor of the country’s largest metro last Friday, said her party needs a dynamic leader who is familiar with the concept of servant leadership...

