Farms in Gauteng, the North West and the Free State have been placed under precautionary quarantine after a fresh outbreak of African swine fever was detected on a farm in Gauteng.
The department of agriculture, land reform & rural development said the farm has been put under quarantine.
Provincial veterinary services have instituted forward and back-tracing investigations to identify properties that might have had direct or indirect contact with the affected farm.
“This outbreak of African swine fever on a farm with good biosecurity measures in place again illustrates the virus is highly contagious,” the department said.
“The source of the infection has not yet been identified, but it is believed the infection was already on the farm from mid-December,” the department said.
African swine fever detected on pig farm in Gauteng
The source of the infection on the farm, which has been quarantined, has not yet been identified
