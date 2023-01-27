Companies

BUSINESS LUNCH MARKETS

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Jacques Pretorius from Sinayo Securities

27 January 2023 - 14:11 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/perfectpixelshunter
Picture: 123RF/perfectpixelshunter

Jacques Pretorius from Sinayo Securities joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Friday afternoon’s market performance.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Jobs at Denny Mushrooms farm go up in smoke
Companies / Land & Agriculture
2.
TymeBank takes aim at ‘big five’ lenders
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Q&A: Absa’s Punki Modise talks transformation, ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Not even Elon Musk can save Eskom, says Michael ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Thungela’s share price comes off the boil as ...
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.