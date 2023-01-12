Measles surge fuelled by Covid disruption to childhood immunisation programmes

National / Health

12 January 2023 - 05:00 Tamar Kahn

SA’s surge in measles cases has been fuelled by the disruption to routine childhood immunisation programmes caused by the coronavirus pandemic, which saw hundreds of thousands of babies miss out on potentially life-saving vaccinations, reveals a new study published in the SA Medical Journal (SAMJ).

The drop in immunisation rates on top of persistently low coverage in some parts of the country has led to a growing pool of susceptible children, say public health experts, contributing to the measles outbreaks declared in Limpopo, the North West, Mpumalanga, Free State and Gauteng...

