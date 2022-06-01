×

Vietnam develops African swine fever vaccine

Highly contagious virus that affects domestic and wild pigs — but is harmless to humans — has devastated livestock around the world in recent years

01 June 2022 - 18:47 Phuong Nguyen
Picture: 123RF/SERG GRIGORENKO
Hanoi —Vietnam said on Wednesday it had successfully developed a vaccine to fight African swine fever, with the aim of becoming the first country to commercially produce and export the shots.

African swine fever, one of the most devastating livestock diseases, was first detected in Vietnam in February 2019 and forced the country to cull about 20% of its hog herd last year.

The virus — harmless to humans — originated in Africa before spreading to Europe and Asia and has killed hundreds of millions of pigs globally. 

“This is a milestone of the veterinary industry,” deputy agriculture minister Phung Duc Tien said in a statement. “With immunity lasting six months, the vaccine will be a shield for hog-raising industry and pig production globally.”

The vaccine has been in development since November 2019 in partnership with US experts, with five clinical trials held. Its safety and efficacy was confirmed by the Agricultural Research Service under the US Department of Agriculture, Tien said.

“This success opens great expectations and the room to export African swine fever vaccine produced in Vietnam is huge,” Tien added.

He did not say when the vaccine could be exported or give an estimate of Vietnam’s production capacity.

Although the swine fever outbreak has subsided in Vietnam, allowing farmers to rebuild hog herds, the virus is still affecting farms in several countries. 

Reuters

Scores of pigs die as swine flu grips Garden Route

An estimated 300 pigs have died since the breakout started more than a week ago
National
3 months ago

The cost of producing the world’s meat is becoming prohibitive

Farmers across the world face rising feed and energy costs, while drought and disease compound their woes
News
1 week ago

WANDILE SIHLOBO: Animal disease crisis a threat to much more than livestock

Poor biosecurity affects issues from land reform to maize marketing and beef exports
Opinion
2 months ago
