WANDILE SIHLOBO: Animal disease crisis a threat to much more than livestock Poor biosecurity affects issues from land reform to maize marketing and beef exports

Livestock farming is one of the most strategic subsectors in SA agriculture. Its value is not only derived from directly accounting for roughly half of the agriculture gross value added, an estimated 48%, but also through its interlinkages with the grains and oilseeds sector.

The livestock subsector uses about 53% of the 11.5-million tonnes of maize that is consumed in SA each year. The industry also accounts for a significant consumption share of soybeans, sunflower seed, sorghum and wheat. The success and growth of livestock is therefore also beneficial to these commodities and other value chain businesses...