WATCH: State of KZN beaches as tourism season approaches

Business Day TV talks to journalist Mary Papayya

28 November 2022 - 19:59
Picture: Getty Images/Per-Anders Pettersson
Picture: Getty Images/Per-Anders Pettersson

Durban’s once-popular blue-flag holiday beaches are losing their appeal. The city has always attracted tens of thousands of festive season tourists, but the state of its beaches due to decaying and flood-ravaged sewerage infrastructure may now result in tourist numbers dropping. Journalist Mary Papayya spoke to Business Day TV about the story.

Journalist Mary Papayya speaks to Business Day TV.

