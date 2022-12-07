Analysts are transitioning from inflation and interest rate worries to concerns over weakening growth and falling profits
Reality trumped fantasy for me recently when I was invited to stay at a Club Med resort, to luxuriate for a short while in la vie en rose, for four days and five nights. Sent with a brief to “play golf in Mauritius’’, it was my undeserved good fortune to accompany five fellow journalists as guests of Club Med Plantation d’Albion, one of the group’s two premier resorts on the island.
Some years ago, holiday resorts in general had a bad name, and that’s the image I had of them in the gloomy recesses of my brain, unaccustomed as I am to holidays in the sense of getting away from it all. To reinforce this stereotype, often resorts were located in banana republics, in regions of unspoilt beauty and the luxury was obscenely mocking of the poverty all around. I’m happy to be able to report that Club Med Plantation d’Albion is in a class apart, and exhibited none of the negative traits which might deter the ethical holidaymaker. If anything, the opposite was true, down to its ban on...
‘All-inclusive’ holidays are nothing to sneer at
Despite initial misgivings, Patrick Bulger embraces the Club Med ‘secret’ and even manages to get in a round of golf
