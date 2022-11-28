Market data including bonds and fuel prices
ANC chair Gwede Mantashe says factionalism and slate politics in the party remain firmly entrenched as the party heads for its next leadership vote in December, contradicting the party’s electoral committee’s assertion that slate politics are dead.
In an interview with Business Day, Mantashe says the governing party still has a long way to go to abolish factional and slate politics in the build-up to the ANC’s national conference. He said factional meetings are still happening and will shape the outcome of the party’s elective conference on December 16. ..
ANC not yet rid of slate politics and factionalism, says Mantashe
Factional meetings are happening, says the minister, and will shape the outcome of the party’s elective conference
