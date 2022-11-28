Politics

ANC not yet rid of slate politics and factionalism, says Mantashe

Factional meetings are happening, says the minister, and will shape the outcome of the party’s elective conference

28 November 2022 - 20:32 Thando Maeko and Hajra Omarjee

ANC chair Gwede Mantashe says factionalism and slate politics in the party remain firmly entrenched as the party heads for its next leadership vote in December, contradicting the party’s electoral committee’s assertion that slate politics are dead. 

In an interview with Business Day, Mantashe says the governing party still has a long way to go to abolish factional and slate politics in the build-up to the ANC’s national conference. He said factional meetings are still happening and will shape the outcome of the party’s elective conference on December 16. ..

