Hawks say 68 statements filed in Phala Phala probe

Business Day TV talks to Steven Schultz from Momentum
Coalitions enforce co-operation for the good of society and represent democracy at work
The official opposition will not enter into government with parties such as the EFF that do not share its ‘core principles’
Coalitions are fragile in that they are not defined by a legislative process that can provide the kind of stability coalitions need
Business Day TV talks to Nick Crail from FNB Wealth & Investments and Shane Watkins from All Weather Capital
Sustained load-shedding is cited as one of the stumbling blocks for economic growth and positive investor sentiment
Sign-ups were averaging more than 2-million per day in the past seven days since November 16, new owner says in a tweet
Industry warns 600,000 free-range turkeys and geese died or culled in the country's largest-ever outbreak so far
Neil Powell will take responsibility for the Sharks' on-field performances for the rest of the season
The defining race for the laurels of streaming technology began with an insult and a sneak attack
Hawks boss Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya says his unit has filed 68 statements so far regarding its investigation into the burglary at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm.
“We are not reporting blow by blow on this investigation, but we can indicate we have 68 statements that have been filed,” Lebeya told a media update on Tuesday. “We have professional investigators, senior officers and prosecutors looking at whatever we are recording to ensure it is in line with the law.”
In June, former spy boss Arthur Fraser laid criminal charges against Ramaphosa over an alleged burglary at his Limpopo game farm in February 2020.
Fraser alleges that $4m (about R67.8m) in cash was stolen by two foreign nationals. The money was alleged to have been be stuffed in couches in the president’s home at the time.
An independent panel appointed by parliament to investigate whether Ramaphosa has a case to answer in the matter is expected to release its report on Wednesday.
Earlier this month, National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula extended the deadline for the panel, chaired by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo.
Ngcobo requested the extension “due to the amount of work to be done”.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Hawks say 68 statements filed in Phala Phala probe
Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation update comes day before report is due on whether President Cyril Ramaphosa has a case to answer in the alleged burglary
Hawks boss Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya says his unit has filed 68 statements so far regarding its investigation into the burglary at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm.
“We are not reporting blow by blow on this investigation, but we can indicate we have 68 statements that have been filed,” Lebeya told a media update on Tuesday. “We have professional investigators, senior officers and prosecutors looking at whatever we are recording to ensure it is in line with the law.”
In June, former spy boss Arthur Fraser laid criminal charges against Ramaphosa over an alleged burglary at his Limpopo game farm in February 2020.
Fraser alleges that $4m (about R67.8m) in cash was stolen by two foreign nationals. The money was alleged to have been be stuffed in couches in the president’s home at the time.
An independent panel appointed by parliament to investigate whether Ramaphosa has a case to answer in the matter is expected to release its report on Wednesday.
Earlier this month, National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula extended the deadline for the panel, chaired by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo.
Ngcobo requested the extension “due to the amount of work to be done”.
TimesLIVE
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Phala Phala panel expected to hand over report
ANC not yet rid of slate politics and factionalism, says Mantashe
Ramaphosa leads ANC race by more than a mile
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Ramaphosa’s suspension of Mkhwebane wasn’t biased, DA tells court
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.