National Mthunzi Mdwaba loses out in race for ILO top job

Mthunzi Mdwaba, the SA businessman who lost the race to become the first African to lead the International Labour Organisation (ILO) to a former African prime minister, said the government’s decision to withdraw support for his campaign was disappointing.

Mdwaba’s bid to lead the UN global labour agency suffered a blow after the cabinet initially endorsed and approved R8m towards his campaign, but withdrew support before a cent could be spent on it. This was a setback for Mdwaba as his competitors’ campaigns were funded and supported by their governments...