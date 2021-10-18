Mthunzi Mdwaba’s bid to lead ILO could have ‘direct bearing on direction’ SA takes
The SA government initially endorsed Mdwaba and approved R8m to be used in his campaign, but later withdrew that support before a cent could be spent
18 October 2021 - 16:15
The expression that a prophet is not without honour except in his hometown perfectly fits the conduct of the SA government, which has a history of not supporting its citizens when running for global leadership positions.
The latest casualty of the state’s unseemly conduct is SA businessperson and labour guru, Mthunzi Mdwaba, who is in the running to become the next director-general of the International Labour Organization (ILO)...
