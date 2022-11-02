×

Drop duties on VAT-exempt French fries, says consultant

‘Why is government imposing duties on VAT-exempt products?’

02 November 2022 - 20:33 Bekezela Phakathi

Food industry players have questioned the government’s decision to implement import duties on French fries, especially considering that they are VAT-exempt to make them more affordable. 

Donald MacKay, the founder and director XA International Trade Advisors, a major trade advisory firm in SA, highlighted during a media briefing on Wednesday that potatoes and fries are VAT-exempt under current government legislation...

