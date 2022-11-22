National

Agri SA calls for pay rises below inflation as sector battles to remain viable

Lobby group fears hikes may threaten viability of farmers and be disastrous for tackling joblessness and poverty

22 November 2022 - 19:47 Bekezela Phakathi

Agricultural industry body Agri SA has warned that an above-inflation increase in the national minimum wage in a difficult economic climate will threaten the financial viability of many farmers as input costs rise.

Agri SA said further increases should be CPI (now about 7%) minus two percentage points to ensure operations remain viable. The industry body warned previously that the rising cost of labour could see farmers speed up adoption of technology and mechanisation to cut costs...

