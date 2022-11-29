JSE lifts as protests in China are squashed

The hope of faster easing of China’s strict restrictions rises after official says policy will be fine-tuned to reduce effect of zero-Covid policy
National Prosecuting Authority expects to finish investigating Truth Commission cases in three to five years
The PMBEJD says the R480 child support grant is 28% below the food poverty line of R663 and 43% below the average cost to feed a child a basic nutritious diet
Coalitions are fragile in that they are not defined by a legislative process that can provide the kind of stability coalitions need
Bourse finds that R870m transferred between Ayo and asset manager 3 Laws Capital between 2017 and 2019 were irregular
Data has been difficult to interpret in recent quarters due to technical factors related to collection
Sign-ups were averaging more than 2-million per day in the past seven days since November 16, new owner says in a tweet
Country’s muddied atomic energy strategy raises doubts about its commitment to phasing out coal-fired electricity
Culture of silence has prevailed for too long in game’s national administration
The defining race for the laurels of streaming technology began with an insult and a sneak attack
The JSE was firmer on Tuesday morning, along with its global peers as threat of protests in China cooled down, while focus turns to the US Federal Reserve’s policy outlook.
Protests against China’s stringent Covid-19 restrictions failed to take place Monday night, as authorities deployed a heavy police presence in major cities to deter a repeat of the weekend’s demonstrations. With evidence of a clampdown on the streets of Beijing, Shanghai, and elsewhere, crowds largely stayed away. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
JSE lifts as protests in China are squashed
Investors are awaiting US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s speech on Wednesday
The JSE was firmer on Tuesday morning, along with its global peers as threat of protests in China cooled down, while focus turns to the US Federal Reserve’s policy outlook.
Protests against China’s stringent Covid-19 restrictions failed to take place Monday night, as authorities deployed a heavy police presence in major cities to deter a repeat of the weekend’s demonstrations. With evidence of a clampdown on the streets of Beijing, Shanghai, and elsewhere, crowds largely stayed away. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.