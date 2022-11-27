With interest rates up and consumer spending down, things are not looking good for the retail sector.
The ‘adults’ in the ANC are no longer in charge of economic policy, writes Sam Mkokeli
Daniel Agulhas is the first mate of the Alexforbes ArchAngel crew
Businesses in the UK have expressed confidence in President Cyril Ramapohosa’s economic reform agenda, saying they hope there will be stability after the upcoming ANC elective conference in December.
This is the first indication of the support business has for Ramaphosa as he seeks a second term as leader of his party...
British firms give Ramaphosa the thumbs-up
Local corporates say president sent clear message South Africa is open for business
