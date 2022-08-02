×

National

Leaked report: defence department’s financials in a shambles

A total disregard for oversight, consequence management and compliance with the Public Finance Management Act have resulted in the DOD’s financial mess

BL Premium
02 August 2022 - 18:24 Erika Gibson

A total disregard for oversight, consequence management and compliance with the regulations of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) by top management in the department of defence (DOD), are among the reasons the department’s financials remain in a mess.

A provisional and scathing management report on the auditor-general of SA’s (AGSA) audits of the department’s affairs is blunt in its findings: leadership did not review nor monitor compliance with supply-chain management (SCM) laws. In fact, in 90 of the completed 122 investigations into alleged fraud in the past financial year, no appropriate action was taken as per the recommendations of the investigations...

