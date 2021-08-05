National Auditor-general gets nod from World Bank for ‘very high independence’ SA and Seychelles found to be the most free from political interference among 118 assessed BL PREMIUM

The auditor-general of SA is one of two national audit offices in the world enjoying “very high independence” to carry out its duties without fear or favour, a report from the World Bank shows.

The chapter 9 institution, which has been cracking the whip by exposing corruption, maladministration and malfeasance in the public service, was one of only two (the other being Seychelles) of 118 countries assessed to have very high independence from any undue political interference...