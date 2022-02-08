National Being a councillor is a ‘shit job’, Salga’s Aletta Mashigo says What Mashigo did not tell her audience was that councillors were among the highest paid public servants in SA B L Premium

Gauteng’s SA Local Government Association (Salga) outgoing chair Aletta Mashigo told newly elected councillors just what she thought of their crucial roles as public servants, saying “being a councillor is a shit job”.

In her address during the Salga Gauteng provincial elective congress in Muldersdrift, outside Johannesburg on Tuesday, attended by executive mayors, CFOs, heads of departments and municipal managers from the province’s 11 municipalities, Mashigo started by welcoming all the councillors who “have been successfully elected”...