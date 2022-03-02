Ramaphosa tells Salga officials to stop local government going off a cliff
Maladministration, looting and corruption have driven many of SA's municipalities into the ground
02 March 2022 - 20:25
President Cyril Ramaphosa has implored mayors, councillors and government representatives to turn local government around, saying many had lost faith in its ability to meet their needs.
Ramaphosa said that while government had made commendable progress over the past 28 years in delivering basic services to the people, local government needed to be turned around to improve people’s lived experiences. He was addressing the national conferences of the SA Local Government Association (Salga), the employer body representing the country’s 257 municipalities, in Cape Town on Wednesday,..
