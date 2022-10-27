×

Matshela Koko arrested on charges related to the looting of Eskom

The former Eskom CEO and seven other people face charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering

27 October 2022 - 10:30 Isaac Mahlangu
Matshela Koko. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Matshela Koko. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER

Former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko and seven other people, including members of his family, were arrested on Thursday morning.

They face charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering.

“The accused are to be arraigned on charges arising from alleged irregular contracts granted for the building of the Kusile power station valued at over R2bn,” NPA Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka told TimesLIVE.

“The accused were arrested in Gauteng and Mpumalanga this morning at the crack of dawn,” Seboka said.

Koko and the other accused are expected to apply for bail when they appear in the Middelburg magistrate’s court later on Thursday.

This is a developing story

