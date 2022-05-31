JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Glencore was no hapless victim of the Guptas as Zondo implied
The Swiss-based mining and trading group uses similar methods, and was just outmanoeuvred
31 May 2022 - 15:32
As the Guptas and their minions squeezed Glencore out of Optimum Coal Mine, the chaps at the Swiss-based metal mining and trading group must have recognised the playbook.
At about the same time as the Guptas were encircling Optimum, Glencore was indirectly putting the final touches to its capture of the state in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to secure control of its rich copper deposits. That is why it is a pity that in its report on the Optimum shenanigans, the Zondo state capture commission ignored the context — how Glencore and other metals groups do business. ..
