Opinion / Columnists BUSISIWE MAVUSO: State capture report shows how cadre deployment wrecked SA B L Premium

It is clear that SA is where it is because our political leadership has not been what it needed to be, and judge Raymond Zondo’s latest report on state capture puts cadre deployment firmly in the spotlight.

Zondo is scathing about the process whereby the Guptas simply told the president who to appoint to which state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and who to fire if they were blocking the looting...