BUSISIWE MAVUSO: State capture report shows how cadre deployment wrecked SA
02 May 2022 - 16:15
It is clear that SA is where it is because our political leadership has not been what it needed to be, and judge Raymond Zondo’s latest report on state capture puts cadre deployment firmly in the spotlight.
Zondo is scathing about the process whereby the Guptas simply told the president who to appoint to which state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and who to fire if they were blocking the looting...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now