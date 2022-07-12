×

SIU arrests former employees of Eskom contractor

The former employees of Asea Brown Boveri and Impulse International were arrested in Durban and Emalahleni

12 July 2022 - 11:47 Orrin Singh
Kusile power station outside Emalahleni. Picture: THULANI MBELE
Four former employees of two multinational engineering firms awarded R2.2bn contracts for Eskom’s Kusile power plant in 2015 were arrested by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and Asset Forfeiture Unit on Tuesday.

The former employees of Asea Brown Boveri (ABB) and Impulse International were arrested in Durban and Emalahleni (Witbank).

ABB was awarded a R2.2bn control and instrumentation contract for Eskom’s Kusile plant in 2015, and subsequently awarded Impulse International R800m in work — though Impulse failed ABB’s tests for a subcontractor.

In 2019 Sunday Times reported that former Eskom boss Matshela Koko allegedly guaranteed ABB R6.5bn in future contracts if it subcontracted work on the Kusile power station to Impulse International, a company part-owned by his stepdaughter.

Explosive details of how Koko allegedly facilitated the looting of millions of rand from Kusile in cahoots with Swiss-based firm ABB were exposed in reports provided to the SIU.

The company is one of 11 international engineering giants being investigated by the SIU for their role in the looting of about R139bn to build power stations.

They will appear in the Durban and Palm Ridge specialised commercial crimes courts on Tuesday.

NEVA MAKGETLA: What causes the tailspin of load-shedding?

SA desperately needs to replace infighting with a laser focus on accelerating access for new suppliers
1 week ago

EXCLUSIVE: No sense in Eskom investing in new plants, says De Ruyter

It is difficult to make a case for Eskom to invest in new generation capacity when there are private investors who are willing to do so, CEO says
2 weeks ago

Eskom ‘incompetence’ at some plants not insurmountable, says board chair

Prof Malegapuru Makgoba says if Eskom focuses on implementing current plans, ‘we can reduce, if not eradicate, load-shedding’
1 month ago

For Eskom to succeed, power prices will have to rise even further

Even removing all the current corrupt practices and inefficiencies are not sufficient to achieve sustainability
1 month ago
