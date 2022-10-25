Business Day TV speaks to Carmen Mpelwane from Absa Asset Management
Making the NPA’s Investigating Directorate a permanent fixture isn’t enough; an independent body with more robust tenure of office is required
Implementation by the Treasury does not mean an end to public sector talks, acting minister says
Spokesperson Pule Mabe says Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma should use party internal structures to air their views
Shares of Google parent Alphabet fall more than 6% as revenue and earnings disappoint
Business Day has invited a wide range of analysts to offer a breakdown of the policy statement
Demand for oil and coal will persist for a long time, and there will be much M&A activity in this sector in the next years
Legal experts say spending spree breaks electoral rules by using public money to support president’s re-election
The left-hander was in sublime form in SA’s opening match, finding the boundary nine times
The auction includes other British brands including an Austin Healey and an MGA
DA councillor Mpho Phalatse resumed her mayoral duties on Tuesday after the high court set aside her unlawful ousting as Johannesburg mayor.
Phalatse’s reinstatement as the first citizen of SA’s richest and biggest metro is immediate and she told 24-hour news channel eNCA that she was heading for her office soon after the judgment on Tuesday...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Mpho Phalatse back at her desk — but maybe not for long
Legal experts say her victory could be short lived if her political opponents decide to appeal the ruling
DA councillor Mpho Phalatse resumed her mayoral duties on Tuesday after the high court set aside her unlawful ousting as Johannesburg mayor.
Phalatse’s reinstatement as the first citizen of SA’s richest and biggest metro is immediate and she told 24-hour news channel eNCA that she was heading for her office soon after the judgment on Tuesday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.