National

Mpho Phalatse back at her desk — but maybe not for long

Legal experts say her victory could be short lived if her political opponents decide to appeal the ruling

BL Premium
25 October 2022 - 11:46 Luyolo Mkentane
UPDATED 25 October 2022 - 22:58

DA councillor Mpho Phalatse resumed her mayoral duties on Tuesday after the high court set aside her unlawful ousting as Johannesburg mayor.

Phalatse’s reinstatement as the first citizen of SA’s richest and biggest metro is immediate and she told 24-hour news channel eNCA that she was heading for her office soon after the judgment on Tuesday...

