Analysts say the stronger data reinforces bets on the Fed sticking to its hawkish line and hiking by a further 75 basis points at the next FOMC meeting
They have put together a tariff of fees for privatised services
A lack of co-ordination and planning at government level is hobbling the changeover from road to rail
Questions arise over president’s plan to implement Zondo recommendations as the mid-October deadline draws ever nearer
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Samantha Williams, commercial director at Profitroom.
Local mining and manufacturing data will provide clues to third-quarter GDP
Notwithstanding inflationary cost pressures, Sappi is expecting another strong performance in the fourth quarter
Pressure on officials to stop outbreaks has risen in recent weeks as the highly transmissible Omicron sub-variants BF.7 and BA.5.1.7 appeared in mainland China for the first time
The Argentinian icon had asked to be withdrawn from first fixture at Benfica
This in addition to a recent IPO valuation as Europe's most valuable brand
City of Johannesburg council speaker Colleen Makhubele has criticised the legal challenge by ousted mayor Mpho Phalatse, saying it will have no material effect on the now ANC-led multiparty government running SA’s richest and biggest metro.
Speaking to Business Day after executive mayor Dada Morero’s 10-member mayoral committee (MMC) was sworn-in on Monday, Makhubele said Phalatse’s challenge at the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg of her removal through a vote of no confidence on September 30 was a futile exercise. The matter is set to be heard on October 18...
City of Joburg opposes ousted mayor Phalatse’s court bid for reinstatement
Mpho Phalatse’s removal underscores the instability of coalition governments
