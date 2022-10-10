×

City of Joburg opposes ousted mayor Phalatse’s court bid for reinstatement

Mpho Phalatse’s removal underscores the instability of coalition governments

10 October 2022 - 16:31 Luyolo Mkentane

City of Johannesburg council speaker Colleen Makhubele has criticised the legal challenge by ousted mayor Mpho Phalatse, saying it will have no material effect on the now ANC-led multiparty government running SA’s richest and biggest metro.

Speaking to Business Day after executive mayor Dada Morero’s 10-member mayoral committee (MMC) was sworn-in on Monday, Makhubele said Phalatse’s challenge at the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg of her removal through a vote of no confidence on September 30 was a futile exercise. The matter is set to be heard on October 18...

