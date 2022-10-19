×

Phalatse takes fight for the mayoral chain to court

The former executive mayor wants high court in Johannesburg to declare her ousting as unlawful and unconstitutional

19 October 2022 - 19:43 Luyolo Mkentane

Lawyers representing ousted Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse and council speaker Colleen Makhubele slugged it out in the high court in Johannesburg on Wednesday over the former mayor’s ousting.

Phalatse wants the court to declare unlawful and unconstitutional and set aside the decision of the programming committee of the council on September 29 to place a motion of no confidence in her on the agenda for the September 30 meeting...

