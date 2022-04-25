PA threatens to pull out of Joburg and Ekurhuleni metros
Move could cause difficulties in coalitions
25 April 2022 - 19:28
The DA-led multiparty coalition running SA’s economic hub of Johannesburg could be reduced to a minority coalition and open the door wide for a potential takeover by opposition parties should the Patriotic Alliance (PA) make good on its threat to pull out of the coalition.
The DA characterised PA leader Gayton McKenzie’s recent election as Central Karoo district mayor as “political thuggery”. But the consequences of a PA withdrawal are likely to be felt more in the Johannesburg metro...
