×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Vast majority of registered voters support coalition politics — if necessary

BL Premium
11 September 2022 - 17:38 Luyolo Mkentane

A report by a local think-tank on how South Africans feel about coalition politics has found that about 80% of registered voters support the idea of their party taking part in coalitions where necessary.         

In its August 2022 report, the Social Research Foundation (SRF), a think-tank focusing on public policy issues and the promotion of democracy, said eight out of 10 registered voters are in favour of a coalition future or could, “with the right messaging and examples of coalition success, become strongly in favour of a coalition future”. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.