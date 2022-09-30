×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

ANC’s Dada Morero elected Joburg’s new mayor

Morero was voted in unopposed on Friday shortly after the DA’s Mpho Phalatse was removed in an ANC-sponsored motion of no confidence

30 September 2022 - 12:34 Staff Writer
UPDATED 30 September 2022 - 13:38
Mpho Phalatse. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL
Mpho Phalatse. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL

The ANC’s Johannesburg regional chair, Dada Morero, has been elected the city’s new mayor after the DA’s Mpho Phalatse was ousted.

Morero was voted in unopposed on Friday shortly after Phalatse was removed through an ANC-sponsored motion of no confidence, despite her filing an urgent court bid to interdict the special council sitting.

Morero’s election marks the return of the ANC’s control of the metro after a multiparty coalition led by the DA that took power after the November 2021 local government polls.

The DA has also lost the position of council speaker after Vasco Da Gama was ousted in favour of COPE’s Colleen Makhubele.

The count showed 139 councillors voted in favour of the motion to remove Phalatse as mayor — just two days after the ANC, EFF, Patriotic Alliance and other smaller parties installed Makhubele as speaker.

The ANC’s takeover of the municipality comes after the DA refused calls from ActionSA and the Patriotic Alliance to give the speaker position to one of their coalition partners, preferably the IFP.

It is understood that the Patriotic Alliance has agreed to the ANC’s offer of two member of the mayoral committee (MMC) positions in exchange for its support to install Makhubele and Morero. The PA has eight councillors in the council.

TimesLIVE

COPE councillor Colleen Makhubela elected speaker of City of Joburg

DA-led coalition in the metro under threat as Patriotic Alliance votes with ANC-led opposition parties
Politics
1 day ago

ACDP expels councillors who voted to oust Joburg speaker

Ronald Dyers and Dingaan Sithole can reapply for membership after 12 months, according to party statement
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
ANC’s Dada Morero elected Joburg’s new mayor
Politics
2.
ACDP expels councillors who voted to oust Joburg ...
Politics
3.
COPE councillor Colleen Makhubela elected speaker ...
Politics
4.
KZN snubs Zuma and opts for Mkhize as ANC ...
Politics
5.
Mashaba gets behind Phalatse but all bets are off ...
Politics

Related Articles

Mashaba gets behind Phalatse but all bets are off in 2024 elections

Politics

Joburg starting to ‘look and feel better’, says mayor

National

Joburg’s ominous portents for our coalition future

Features

NICHOLAS WOODE-SMITH: Smaller parties in Joburg choose one bully over the other

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.