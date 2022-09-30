ANC’s Dada Morero elected Joburg’s new mayor

The global equity market sell-off has intensified in recent weeks amid worries that global growth will be hurt by aggressive increases in interest rates
That Blade Nzimande is still sitting on the report of a review that he is trying to keep from the public is disconcerting
The AG highlighted that the entity is struggling to prepare regular, accurate and complete financial and performance reports that are supported and evidenced by reliable information
Morero was voted in unopposed on Friday shortly after the DA’s Mpho Phalatse was removed in an ANC-sponsored motion of no confidence
Business Day TV spoke to Craig Pheiffer from Sasfin Wealth
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Keitumetse Lebaka, CEO of the Gauteng Film Commission
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
Hundreds of Russian troops in Ukraine were encircled in one of their main garrisons on Friday, on the verge of one of the worst defeats of the war
Coach says Broos should reach out directly for a meeting as PSL colleagues would respond
Kazakhstan will become the 30th country to host a motorcycle grand prix since 1949
The ANC’s Johannesburg regional chair, Dada Morero, has been elected the city’s new mayor after the DA’s Mpho Phalatse was ousted.
Morero was voted in unopposed on Friday shortly after Phalatse was removed through an ANC-sponsored motion of no confidence, despite her filing an urgent court bid to interdict the special council sitting.
Morero’s election marks the return of the ANC’s control of the metro after a multiparty coalition led by the DA that took power after the November 2021 local government polls.
The DA has also lost the position of council speaker after Vasco Da Gama was ousted in favour of COPE’s Colleen Makhubele.
The count showed 139 councillors voted in favour of the motion to remove Phalatse as mayor — just two days after the ANC, EFF, Patriotic Alliance and other smaller parties installed Makhubele as speaker.
The ANC’s takeover of the municipality comes after the DA refused calls from ActionSA and the Patriotic Alliance to give the speaker position to one of their coalition partners, preferably the IFP.
It is understood that the Patriotic Alliance has agreed to the ANC’s offer of two member of the mayoral committee (MMC) positions in exchange for its support to install Makhubele and Morero. The PA has eight councillors in the council.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
ANC’s Dada Morero elected Joburg’s new mayor
Morero was voted in unopposed on Friday shortly after the DA’s Mpho Phalatse was removed in an ANC-sponsored motion of no confidence
The ANC’s Johannesburg regional chair, Dada Morero, has been elected the city’s new mayor after the DA’s Mpho Phalatse was ousted.
Morero was voted in unopposed on Friday shortly after Phalatse was removed through an ANC-sponsored motion of no confidence, despite her filing an urgent court bid to interdict the special council sitting.
Morero’s election marks the return of the ANC’s control of the metro after a multiparty coalition led by the DA that took power after the November 2021 local government polls.
The DA has also lost the position of council speaker after Vasco Da Gama was ousted in favour of COPE’s Colleen Makhubele.
The count showed 139 councillors voted in favour of the motion to remove Phalatse as mayor — just two days after the ANC, EFF, Patriotic Alliance and other smaller parties installed Makhubele as speaker.
The ANC’s takeover of the municipality comes after the DA refused calls from ActionSA and the Patriotic Alliance to give the speaker position to one of their coalition partners, preferably the IFP.
It is understood that the Patriotic Alliance has agreed to the ANC’s offer of two member of the mayoral committee (MMC) positions in exchange for its support to install Makhubele and Morero. The PA has eight councillors in the council.
TimesLIVE
COPE councillor Colleen Makhubela elected speaker of City of Joburg
ACDP expels councillors who voted to oust Joburg speaker
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Mashaba gets behind Phalatse but all bets are off in 2024 elections
Joburg starting to ‘look and feel better’, says mayor
Joburg’s ominous portents for our coalition future
NICHOLAS WOODE-SMITH: Smaller parties in Joburg choose one bully over the other
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.