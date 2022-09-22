×

Politics

ACDP expels councillors who voted to oust Joburg speaker

Ronald Dyers and Dingaan Sithole can reapply for membership after 12 months, according to party statement

BL Premium
22 September 2022 - 14:02 Luyolo Mkentane

The ACDP has fired two councillors who voted with opposition parties, including the ANC, to remove the DA’s Vasco da Gama as speaker of Johannesburg’s municipal council.

In a statement prepared for ACDP leader Rev Kenneth Meshoe, which Business Day has seen, the political party said it had fired Rev Ronald Dyers and Dingaan Sithole...

