×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

COPE councillor Colleen Makhubela elected speaker of City of Joburg

Opposition parties aim to remove mayor Mpho Phalatse next

28 September 2022 - 20:41 Kgothatso Madisa
COPE council member Colleen Makhubele has been elected as the new speaker of the metro. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
COPE council member Colleen Makhubele has been elected as the new speaker of the metro. Picture: VELI NHLAPO

Congress of the People (COPE) councillor in the Johannesburg metro, Colleen Makhubele, was on Wednesday voted in as the council’s new speaker, beating the DA’s Alex Christians.

Sources in the metro told Business Day the opposition parties’ next move is to remove mayor Mpho Phalatse and install the ANC’s Dada Morero in her place.

Makhubele’s election follows the ousting of DA speaker Vasco da Gama earlier this month and signalled the end could be near for the DA-led coalition in the metro.

A coalition that includes the ANC and EFF as major parties is on a mission to take over the metropolitan municipality. It also includes minority parties such as COPE‚ UDM‚ AIC and the Patriotic Alliance (PA).

The election of Makhubele was made possible by the defection of the PA‚ which jumped from the DA-led coalition, citing the refusal of the DA to give the speaker position to one of their coalition partners‚ preferably the IFP.

The DA fielded its own candidate‚ Christians‚ going against the advice of its coalition partners.

The PA‚ Business Day understands‚ has agreed to the ANC’s offer of two MMC positions for its support to install both Makhubele and Morero.

ActionSA Gauteng leader Bongani Baloyi earlier on Wednesday sought to clarify that its advice for the DA to forgo the speaker position was not a power play.

“ActionSA made representations within the multiparty coalition that the vacant speaker position should be filled by the IFP rather than the DA.

“We did so without any possible benefit to ActionSA because we are concerned about the stability of the coalition. While the work of fixing Johannesburg will take many years‚ this will only happen if coalition governments are stable and have continuity.”

ActionSA has a long-standing view that no one party should hold all the power in a coalition.

The party believes the so-called minority parties are important in the coalition and should be given some form of power for their loyalty to the coalition.

“The truth is that parties like the IFP and PA command a significant number of seats in Johannesburg and have been heavily pursued by the ANC. Despite this‚ they have remained committed to the coalition‚ but remain heavily underrepresented in its leadership structures‚” Baloyi said.

TimesLIVE

ACDP expels councillors who voted to oust Joburg speaker

Ronald Dyers and Dingaan Sithole can reapply for membership after 12 months, according to party statement
Politics
6 days ago

Mashaba gets behind Phalatse but all bets are off in 2024 elections

ActionSA leader supports Joburg mayor and is unapologetic about wanting to unseat the ANC
Politics
1 week ago

Joburg starting to ‘look and feel better’, says mayor

DA-led coalition says its till has much work to do after achieving 25 of 38 key interventions besides projects ‘we had not initially set our sights ...
National
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
KZN snubs Zuma and opts for Mkhize as ANC ...
Politics
2.
Jacob Zuma eyes ANC chair role and gives thumbs ...
Politics
3.
ANC in KZN tipped to back corruption-tainted ...
Politics
4.
ANC national conference pencilled in to start ...
Politics
5.
Motlanthe supports younger leaders raising their ...
Politics

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.