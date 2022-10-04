×

National

Stage 4 load-shedding returns as more generation units trip

Eskom says stage 4 to remain until further notice as Kendal and Lethabo power stations trip

04 October 2022 - 19:41 TimesLIVE
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY

Eskom announced on Tuesday afternoon that load-shedding has been returned to stage 4 following the breakdown of two generation units.

On Sunday, Eskom had indicated  stage 3 load-shedding would continue until 5am on Thursday as more generation units were anticipated to return to service.

“A generation unit each at Kendal and Lethabo power stations have just tripped. This necessitates the immediate escalation of load-shedding to stage 4 at 6pm. This stage of load-shedding will be maintained until further notice,” Eskom said.

TimesLIVE

How load-shedding disrupts basic services

Hospitals, water utilities, cellphone companies  and the police are battling as SA battles with the worst power cuts on record
News
1 day ago

Stage 3 load-shedding to continue until Thursday

The continued load-shedding is necessary due to a shortage of generation capacity as a result of many breakdowns, utility says
National
2 days ago

BUSISIWE MAVUSO: Where the private sector interacted with state capture

Boards of directors need to be more demanding in requiring full needs-based analysis for why consultants are being hired in the first place
Opinion
2 days ago

Nedbank’s Mpho Makwana is new chair of Eskom

Makwana is the independent nonexecutive chair of ArcelorMittal SA and chair of Nedbank
National
4 days ago
