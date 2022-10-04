Slowing of a key global purchasing managers’ index raises hopes that central banks could ease their aggressive tightening
Eskom announced on Tuesday afternoon that load-shedding has been returned to stage 4 following the breakdown of two generation units.
On Sunday, Eskom had indicated stage 3 load-shedding would continue until 5am on Thursday as more generation units were anticipated to return to service.
“A generation unit each at Kendal and Lethabo power stations have just tripped. This necessitates the immediate escalation of load-shedding to stage 4 at 6pm. This stage of load-shedding will be maintained until further notice,” Eskom said.
TimesLIVE
Stage 4 load-shedding returns as more generation units trip
Eskom says stage 4 to remain until further notice as Kendal and Lethabo power stations trip
How load-shedding disrupts basic services
Stage 3 load-shedding to continue until Thursday
BUSISIWE MAVUSO: Where the private sector interacted with state capture
Nedbank’s Mpho Makwana is new chair of Eskom
