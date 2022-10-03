Market data including bonds and Sanlam Stratus Funds
A global recession, possible stagflation, higher local and global borrowing costs as well as depressed business and consumer sentiment have kept SA policy uncertainty elevated despite measures taken by government to improve the country’s economic prospects.
The NWU Business School released its third quarter policy uncertainty index (PUI) on Monday which showed the gauge eased slightly to 59.6 from 60.9 in the second quarter — when it reached its highest since its inception in 2015/16. ..
SA policy uncertainty remains elevated as blackouts impede economic growth
Borrowing costs have risen again and continued Eskom blackouts hang like a Sword of Damocles over SA’s economic performance
