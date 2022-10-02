×

Consultants and auditors:

BUSISIWE MAVUSO: Where the private sector interacted with state capture

Boards of directors need to be more demanding in requiring full needs-based analysis for why consultants are being hired in the first place

02 October 2022 - 17:42 Busisiwe Mavuso

The composition of boards of directors is a hot topic of late, and that’s healthy for our democracy. They perform critical functions in the public and private sectors, and transparency is important for the public and shareholders to be able to assess their performance.

Of course, all citizens are in effect the shareholders of state-owned enterprises (SOEs), with the government they elected having the responsibility of ensuring SOEs represent their interests. The government appoints boards to ensure they carry out their mandates...

