President Cyril Ramaphosa has written to political parties informing them of his intention to appoint advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).
In a letter dated September 22, Ramaphosa informed leaders of political parties represented in parliament he had decided to appoint Ngcukaitobi to replace Doris Tshepe.
“I have decided to replace Ms DLJ Tshepe, who was designated by me in April 2020 in terms of the constitution, with advocate Tembeka Nicholas Ngcukaitobi SC.
“Advocate Ngcukaitobi has been practising as an advocate since 2010 and was conferred with senior counsel status in 2020.
“The replacement of Ms Tshepe is occasioned by her appointment as a competition commissioner effective from September 2022.”
The constitution provides for the establishment of the JSC comprising of, among others, “four persons designated by the president as head of the national executive after consulting the leaders of all the parties in the National Assembly”.
Ramaphosa gave political party leaders five days to respond to his letter.
Ramaphosa to appoint Tembeka Ngcukaitobi to JSC
Ngcukaitobi will replace Doris Tshepe who has been appointed a competition commissioner
