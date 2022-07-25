×

National

All eyes on Ramaphosa as JSC recommends he suspend Western Cape judge president John Hlophe

Judicial leader in the Western Cape was found guilty of gross misconduct in 2021 after a complaint was lodged in 2008

BL Premium
25 July 2022 - 23:43 Erin Bates

All eyes are on President Cyril Ramaphosa from Tuesday as he prepares to act on a recommendation to suspend Western Cape judge president John Hlophe.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has recommended he suspend Hlophe, who was found guilty of gross misconduct in April 2021 in a saga spanning nearly a quarter of a century. Hlophe is the first judge in democratic SA facing impeachment. ..

BL Premium

