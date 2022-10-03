One international flight cancelled due to Cape Town airport fuel shortage

Opec and its allies are considering an output cut of more than 1-million bpd ahead of Wednesday’s meeting, sources say
Efficient regulatory and institutional frameworks, well-functioning capital markets and protection of consumer and workers’ rights are now important
In SA, the percentage of people aged 60 years and over grew from 7.2% in 2002 to 9.1% in 2022
ActionSA caucus leader says the DA’s national leadership rejected Mpho Phalatse’s call to save the coalition
Strike disruption at TotalEnergies and ExxonMobil creates uncertainty in the refined oil trade
Aggregate sales of all new vehicles for the first nine months of 2022 totalled 391,936 - 13.4% more than 2021
A closer look at how the company turned itself around
Biden says it is likely to rank among the most destructive storms in US history
Players may need to get back to basics to tighten the defence to return to winning ways
The company has a dual-track strategy of both battery-electric and hydrogen-based drives by 2039.
The Airports Company SA (Acsa) says Cape Town International Airport (CTIA) has up to 4.5 days of fuel reserves after the airport on Monday “engaged airlines and requested a reduction in uplift of fuel”.
Last week Acsa issued a notice requesting airlines to reduce fuel uplift from CTIA as a precautionary measure to prevent the risk of stock-out. It said the reason for the shortage was that the vessel bringing in fuel was delayed at sea due to bad weather, impacting on stock levels.
In a statement on Monday, Acsa said the vessel carrying jet fuel had docked.
“Once tests have been successfully run, the jet fuel will be pumped into the refinery.”
Without elaborating, the company acknowledged some disruptions, but said these were minimal.
“The airport’s management, together with airlines, have ensured there are few flight disruptions, and to date only one airline has had to cancel their international flight.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
One international flight cancelled due to Cape Town airport fuel shortage
Ship carrying jet fuel has finally docked, says Acsa
The Airports Company SA (Acsa) says Cape Town International Airport (CTIA) has up to 4.5 days of fuel reserves after the airport on Monday “engaged airlines and requested a reduction in uplift of fuel”.
Last week Acsa issued a notice requesting airlines to reduce fuel uplift from CTIA as a precautionary measure to prevent the risk of stock-out. It said the reason for the shortage was that the vessel bringing in fuel was delayed at sea due to bad weather, impacting on stock levels.
In a statement on Monday, Acsa said the vessel carrying jet fuel had docked.
“Once tests have been successfully run, the jet fuel will be pumped into the refinery.”
Without elaborating, the company acknowledged some disruptions, but said these were minimal.
“The airport’s management, together with airlines, have ensured there are few flight disruptions, and to date only one airline has had to cancel their international flight.”
TimesLIVE
SA braces for airline seat shortages over festive season
Aviation body warns of flight disruptions amid fuel crunch at Cape Town airport
Fuel shortages at Cape Town airport threaten tourism recovery
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Fuel shortages at Cape Town airport threaten tourism recovery
Aviation body warns of flight disruptions amid fuel crunch at Cape Town airport
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.