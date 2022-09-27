Aviation body warns of flight disruptions amid fuel crunch at Cape Town airport

Spectre of a deeper global economic slowdown, and possibly even recession, keeps keep investors on edge
Rooftop solar photovoltaic and battery energy storage systems will help lessen power woes
Former state capture evidence leader Mahlape Sello replaces law professor Richard Calland after DA and EFF objections over objectivity
The former health minister has received the backing of his home province to oust Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC president
The ‘irrational and irresponsible’ decision coincides with the cargo-handling company’s strong operational turnaround and the imminent sale of Grindrod Bank
Sharp fall in second quarter’s formal employment is in line with the GDP contraction of 0.7% in that quarter
SPONSORED | Businesses need to 'keep their eye on the ball' when it comes to understanding the evolving nature of risk, says Western National Insurance
Jerome Powell pours more cold water on a digital currency at the Fed anytime soon
SA struggled to convincingly put the weak Zebras to the sword at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Tuesday night
The V12 Italian supercar says ‘arrivederci’ after 11 years
A local aviation industry body, which represents all major carriers in SA and the region, has warned that jet fuel shortages at Cape Town International Airport are likely to lead to disruptions to airline schedules and possibly cancelled flights at a time when the industry and the economy can ill afford it.
The Airlines Association of Southern Africa (AASA) said on Tuesday the escalation of jet fuel rations at one of Africa’s busiest airports throws into sharp focus SA’s vulnerability because of its reliance on imported jet fuel. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Aviation body warns of flight disruptions amid fuel crunch at Cape Town airport
A local aviation industry body, which represents all major carriers in SA and the region, has warned that jet fuel shortages at Cape Town International Airport are likely to lead to disruptions to airline schedules and possibly cancelled flights at a time when the industry and the economy can ill afford it.
The Airlines Association of Southern Africa (AASA) said on Tuesday the escalation of jet fuel rations at one of Africa’s busiest airports throws into sharp focus SA’s vulnerability because of its reliance on imported jet fuel. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.