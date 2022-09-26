×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Acsa warns of fuel supply risk at Cape Town International Airport

A shortage of jet fuel at the Mother City’s airport may disrupt the schedule of airlines, forcing them into costly refuelling detours

BL Premium
26 September 2022 - 16:14 Bekezela Phakathi

The Airports Company SA (Acsa), which runs SA’s airports, has issued a notice requesting airlines to limit refuelling at the Cape Town International Airport due to dwindling supplies.

Acsa said the reason for the shortage at one of Africa’s busiest airports is that a vessel bringing in the fuel was delayed at sea due to bad weather. This then affected stock levels...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.