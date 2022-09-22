×

Opinion / In Good Faith

CARMEL RICKARD: Lesotho elections in the balance?

Administrative inefficiency in Maseru could affect next month’s national polls. First there was a constituency zoning problem. Now the court has declared the government’s state of emergency invalid

22 September 2022 - 05:00

Lesotho’s brief, little-noticed and ultimately pointless state of emergency, gazetted on August 16, was due to last just 13 days. Its sole and narrow purpose was to provide King Letsie III with grounds to recall parliament — already dissolved in anticipation of national elections next month — so it could pass two pieces of legislation that the government believed should be in place before the polls.

Motivating the “emergency”, Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro spoke of the dire consequences that would follow if the legislation was not passed before the elections...

