The democratic cost of electoral reform

When the Constitutional Court ordered parliament to reform SA’s electoral system, many hoped it would lead to a democratic deepening in the country. Electoral experts fear it will do the opposite

01 September 2022 - 05:00 Matthew Blackman

“Malicious compliance”. That’s the term being used in reference to  the Electoral Amendment Bill that’s dragging itself through parliament.

Valli Moosa, for one, is dissatisfied with the way the process has played out. The head of the ministerial advisory committee (MAC) on electoral reform, he’s hit out after his recommendations were ignored by home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi, saying the proposed new electoral system “is not backed up by any literature or analysis”...

