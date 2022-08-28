×

National

Home affairs committee risks missing top court’s deadline for electoral bill

National Assembly permission needed to broaden its scope amid substantive amendments, necessitating further public comment, MPs told

BL Premium
28 August 2022 - 16:56 Linda Ensor

Further delays have arisen in parliament’s processing of the Electoral Amendment Bill that raise concern that it might not be finalised by the December 10 deadline imposed by the Constitutional Court.

The bill provides for independent candidates to contest national and provincial elections as required by a Constitutional Court judgment two years ago. The court set a June 10 2022 deadline for parliament to pass a bill on it, but parliament had to request an extension from the court...

