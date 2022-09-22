×

National

Employers’ association warns of land grabs if Expropriation Bill passed

Critics warn that the bill, together with the Land Courts Bill and existing legislation, effectively allows for expropriation without compensation

22 September 2022 - 16:46 Bekezela Phakathi

The government’s proposed legislation on land expropriation along with existing laws will collectively weaken property rights that could result in widespread land grabs, further destabilising SA’s already fragile economy, according to the National Employers’ Association of SA (Neasa).

The “collective drive” would ensure that the government has the power to take “custodianship” of any and all property under an undefined guise of “public benefit or interest”, which includes the never-ending reiteration of land reform — all without compensation being compulsory, Rona Bekker, a senior policy adviser at Neasa, which represents at 8,000 businesses, said on Thursday...

