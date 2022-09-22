Employers’ association warns of land grabs if Expropriation Bill passed

Europe’s major stocks markets fell more than 1% before they found support
SA banking sector dictates foreign trade opportunities, ruling out discounted commodity prices on offer from Russia
Critics warn that the bill, together with the Land Courts Bill and existing legislation, effectively allows for expropriation without compensation
Ronald Dyers and Dingaan Sithole can reapply for membership after 12 months, according to party statement
Bureaucracy and supply-chain issues keep holding back the EV maker’s factory outside Berlin
Economists say weak rand and acceleration in negotiated pay rises concern MPC greatly
Indecisive leadership of the president and the cabinet ‘continues to paralyse the country and its economy’, CEO Kganki Matabane says
In the face of rampant inflation brought on by Covid-19 and the Ukraine war, doubts linger over the strategy’s effectiveness and whether it will ever be used again
Springbok hooker welcomes inclusion of veteran for clash against Argentina
The offering will be limited to 50 units and owners benefit from an exclusive VIP customer care experience
The government’s proposed legislation on land expropriation along with existing laws will collectively weaken property rights that could result in widespread land grabs, further destabilising SA’s already fragile economy, according to the National Employers’ Association of SA (Neasa).
The “collective drive” would ensure that the government has the power to take “custodianship” of any and all property under an undefined guise of “public benefit or interest”, which includes the never-ending reiteration of land reform — all without compensation being compulsory, Rona Bekker, a senior policy adviser at Neasa, which represents at 8,000 businesses, said on Thursday...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Employers’ association warns of land grabs if Expropriation Bill passed
Critics warn that the bill, together with the Land Courts Bill and existing legislation, effectively allows for expropriation without compensation
The government’s proposed legislation on land expropriation along with existing laws will collectively weaken property rights that could result in widespread land grabs, further destabilising SA’s already fragile economy, according to the National Employers’ Association of SA (Neasa).
The “collective drive” would ensure that the government has the power to take “custodianship” of any and all property under an undefined guise of “public benefit or interest”, which includes the never-ending reiteration of land reform — all without compensation being compulsory, Rona Bekker, a senior policy adviser at Neasa, which represents at 8,000 businesses, said on Thursday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.