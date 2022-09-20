×

National

Agri SA head warns ‘catastrophic’ Expropriation Bill will weaken agriculture

Bill in its current form erodes property rights and confidence, and will lead to an exodus from farming, says Christo van der Rheede

20 September 2022 - 19:51 Bekezela Phakathi

Agricultural industry body Agri SA has warned that the country’s economy faces a huge knock-on effect should the Expropriation Bill be promulgated by the president.

“If this bill is passed in its current form, its weakening of the protections afforded to private property could see an exodus of capital from the agricultural sector and the broader economy, with a resulting loss of jobs and investments,” Agri SA’s executive director, Christo van der Rheede, said on Tuesday...

