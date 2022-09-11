×

Opinion

CHARL DE VILLIERS: New duties on tyres put dangerous pressure on motorists

Tyre importers say new import duties will lead to worn-out, dodgy tyres remaining in use

BL Premium
11 September 2022 - 08:15 Charl de Villiers

The International Trade Administration Commission (Itac) has announced new provisional duties on tyres imported from China in a fresh blow to cash-strapped consumers.

The 38.33% additional duties, which are another tax that consumers and businesses will have to bear, were announced on Thursday and are effective immediately. They will materially impact the cost of transport, food and goods — and therefore general inflation...

