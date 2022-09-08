Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened to cut off supplies if European buyers impose price caps
Ignoring the shortcomings of universal healthcare in Zimbabwe and Cuba could have dire consequences for us
‘There is little evidence that criminals develop a conscience when they need to declare their exports to Sars,’ Donald MacKay says
Party effectively ceased to exist when infighting led to the collapse of its structures and unity, co-founder says
The aim is to dupe visitors into providing information that helps hackers break into their cryptocurrency wallets
Eskom power cuts for 22 days in July affected monthly manufacturing output
Just six of the 13 digital labour platforms assessed by UCT can show that workers’ pay is at or above minimum wage
Biden’s top envoy says Ukraine’s counteroffensive against Russia has full support of the US
'We all earned it,' said the No 1 seed of US Open final four
AITF head Jabulani Selumane speaks to Phuti Mpyane about developmental funding to black-owned motoring entities
A report that rates working conditions of platform workers in SA says that high inflation, especially for transport, has made it difficult for these workers, who are classified as self-employed, to cover their costs.
It is estimated that at least 1% of the SA workforce takes part in the platform economy, but the number is growing by more than 10% annually. In SA’s high unemployment environment, digital labour platforms, such as ride-hailing and food delivery services, are becoming increasingly popular modes of employment...
E-platform workers see earnings eroded by high inflation
Just six of the 13 digital labour platforms assessed by UCT can show that workers' pay is at or above minimum wage
A report that rates working conditions of platform workers in SA says that high inflation, especially for transport, has made it difficult for these workers, who are classified as self-employed, to cover their costs.
It is estimated that at least 1% of the SA workforce takes part in the platform economy, but the number is growing by more than 10% annually. In SA's high unemployment environment, digital labour platforms, such as ride-hailing and food delivery services, are becoming increasingly popular modes of employment...
