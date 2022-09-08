×

National

E-platform workers see earnings eroded by high inflation

Just six of the 13 digital labour platforms assessed by UCT can show that workers’ pay is at or above minimum wage

BL Premium
08 September 2022 - 16:35 Denene Erasmus

A report that rates working conditions of platform workers in SA says that high inflation, especially for transport, has made it difficult for these workers, who are classified as self-employed, to cover their costs.

It is estimated that at least 1% of the SA workforce takes part in the platform economy, but the number is growing by more than 10% annually. In SA’s high unemployment environment, digital labour platforms, such as ride-hailing and food delivery services, are becoming increasingly popular modes of employment...

BL Premium

