×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Court allows state capture suspect Eric Wood to travel to Europe

Wood, who is out on R250,000 bail, successfully applied on Wednesday to have his bail conditions relaxed

07 September 2022 - 13:55 Isaac Mahlangu
Eric Wood. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI
Eric Wood. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI

State capture accused Eric Wood is free to travel to Spain and the UK to visit his family, a Johannesburg court ruled on Wednesday.

Wood, who is out on R250,000 bail, successfully applied on Wednesday to have his bail conditions relaxed.

He will be allowed to travel abroad between September 10 and 20.

The state had opposed the application by Wood, who has dual SA-UK citizenship, saying there was a risk he could fail to return to SA to stand trial.

Magistrate Brian Nemavhidi ruled it was “mere speculation that if given his passports, he may not return”.

Nemavhidi said Wood knew for about four years he would be charged and had ample opportunity to leave the country if he had intentions of evading the trial.

The state had unsuccessfully argued that Wood had no family connection in SA and his assets were under restraint, while in Spain he had access to an investment worth €65,000 (about R1.1m).

Immediately after Nemavhidi delivered his judgment, the state, through advocate Peter Masiakwala, lodged another application.

It is asking that Wood be made to pay “insurance” of between R2.5m and R5m that would be forfeited to the state should he fail to return to SA.

Wood’s legal representative, advocate Estelle Killian, asked for an adjournment to consult Wood about that application.

TimesLIVE

State opposes Eric Wood’s bid to amend bail conditions

Wood, who has dual SA and UK citizenship, was arrested in May and released on R250,000 bail
National
2 hours ago

Trial of Molefe and Co gathers steam

Brian Molefe and Anoj Singh accused of helping to loot Transnet in flagship state capture case
National
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Cabinet considers relief package to ease cost of ...
National
2.
Home affairs changes tack on controversial visa ...
National
3.
Van Loggerenberg flags Shivambu over top-secret ...
National
4.
Busa raises questions after U-turn on skills ...
National
5.
Eskom recovers R30m paid to Molefe’s pension fund
National

Related Articles

High-level talks under way to bring Guptas back to face justice

National

Outa’s aid to NPA in Transnet case points to Guptas among 17 accused

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.