Court allows state capture suspect Eric Wood to travel to Europe

Moscow threatens to stop supplying gas and oil if price caps are imposed on its products
Crippling agreements will kill off our only hope for ensuring a thriving economy
Tribunal ruling paves means the SIU can continue with its case against former health minister Zweli Mkhize and companies that allegedly benefitted an irregular R150m tender
ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe says two of its three councillors were allegedly bribed to vote against Vasco da Gama
State-owned development finance institution will provide R34.5m for pre-development costs in return for a 43.75% stake in New Okiep Mining Company
61% of respondents are unsatisfied with prevailing business conditions in SA, a survey finds
Russia’s reported purchase of munitions from North Korea could mean Moscow’s war with Ukraine faring worse than expected or that it is preparing for a major offensive that requires extra supplies, ...
Young jockey has ridden 20 winners from 105 mounts
Ocean transport giants such as Maersk and Cargill have a new take on a very old idea
State capture accused Eric Wood is free to travel to Spain and the UK to visit his family, a Johannesburg court ruled on Wednesday.
Wood, who is out on R250,000 bail, successfully applied on Wednesday to have his bail conditions relaxed.
He will be allowed to travel abroad between September 10 and 20.
The state had opposed the application by Wood, who has dual SA-UK citizenship, saying there was a risk he could fail to return to SA to stand trial.
Magistrate Brian Nemavhidi ruled it was “mere speculation that if given his passports, he may not return”.
Nemavhidi said Wood knew for about four years he would be charged and had ample opportunity to leave the country if he had intentions of evading the trial.
The state had unsuccessfully argued that Wood had no family connection in SA and his assets were under restraint, while in Spain he had access to an investment worth €65,000 (about R1.1m).
Immediately after Nemavhidi delivered his judgment, the state, through advocate Peter Masiakwala, lodged another application.
It is asking that Wood be made to pay “insurance” of between R2.5m and R5m that would be forfeited to the state should he fail to return to SA.
Wood’s legal representative, advocate Estelle Killian, asked for an adjournment to consult Wood about that application.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Court allows state capture suspect Eric Wood to travel to Europe
Wood, who is out on R250,000 bail, successfully applied on Wednesday to have his bail conditions relaxed
State capture accused Eric Wood is free to travel to Spain and the UK to visit his family, a Johannesburg court ruled on Wednesday.
Wood, who is out on R250,000 bail, successfully applied on Wednesday to have his bail conditions relaxed.
He will be allowed to travel abroad between September 10 and 20.
The state had opposed the application by Wood, who has dual SA-UK citizenship, saying there was a risk he could fail to return to SA to stand trial.
Magistrate Brian Nemavhidi ruled it was “mere speculation that if given his passports, he may not return”.
Nemavhidi said Wood knew for about four years he would be charged and had ample opportunity to leave the country if he had intentions of evading the trial.
The state had unsuccessfully argued that Wood had no family connection in SA and his assets were under restraint, while in Spain he had access to an investment worth €65,000 (about R1.1m).
Immediately after Nemavhidi delivered his judgment, the state, through advocate Peter Masiakwala, lodged another application.
It is asking that Wood be made to pay “insurance” of between R2.5m and R5m that would be forfeited to the state should he fail to return to SA.
Wood’s legal representative, advocate Estelle Killian, asked for an adjournment to consult Wood about that application.
TimesLIVE
State opposes Eric Wood’s bid to amend bail conditions
Trial of Molefe and Co gathers steam
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
High-level talks under way to bring Guptas back to face justice
Outa’s aid to NPA in Transnet case points to Guptas among 17 accused
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.