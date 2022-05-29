Outa’s aid to NPA in Transnet case points to Guptas among 17 accused
Six suspects have made a first appearance in major graft case as more accused are to be added
29 May 2022 - 18:55
The prosecuting authority’s Independent Directorate (ID) received “significant assistance” from the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) in building its case against former Transnet executives and Gupta associates.
“Significant assistance came from Outa,” ID spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said. ..
